TOLEDO, Ohio — Daycares are just one of the businesses on the list waiting to get some directive from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine after they had to shut their doors at the end of March.

Brandy Crowley, owner of The Toddler House daycare, said she was hoping to get answers from the governor's briefing. Instead, there was nothing new for daycare owners on Thursday.

She says it's tough waiting around, knowing that more businesses are slowly opening and families will need to have childcare again.

"We're anxiously waiting to get an open date because we know our parents, they need us. I get texts on "do you know when you're going to open?" because a lot of people are only comfortable with where they send their kids to," Crowley said.

She says she understands the risks and has been preparing to reopen once the guidelines are finally set.

On average, her daycare center would have 35 kids per day, when they had to close they had two.

Governor DeWine did mention he will be announcing something with childcare on Monday. Crowley hopes it will be an opening date.

Area YMCA's are waiting to hear what the Governor has planned for them as well.

They have already been providing online resources and activities for kids as well as meals at certain locations. Although, it's not the same as being open.

When child cares had to close, the YMCA of Greater Toledo quickly shifted to pandemic childcare centers at four locations across the area.

President and CEO, Brad Toft, says they are anxious to get back to operating all other facilities again, but he's glad their members have still been able to get some services.

Although they didn't get the news they wanted on Thursday. He says when they are told they can reopen, they'll be ready.

"It's been a roller-coaster. I will tell you no matter what he announces, we will be ready for. We have plans in place to progressively open our childcare centers across the city at a very safe and healthy way. Our branch operations, it will be a different Y experience when we first open" Toft said.

He says there will be social distancing requirements in place, sanitation spots and limited access to certain areas in the facilities.

Monday is the day they are hoping to get some answers.

For right now, he says they have over 100 activities and videos for anyone to use on their website to help keep kids entertained while the physical buildings are closed.

