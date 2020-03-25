If you find yourself stuck at home on your birthday with a ‘stay at home’ order still in effect, don’t worry, you are not alone.

They say that ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ and that could not be more true than when it comes to partying it up without going out.

People have flooded social media with funny tweets, pictures, and memes explaining how people with birthdays in the coming months are planning on spend their special day, and it does not disappoint.

One Instagram user recreated the iconic playground scene from ‘The Office’ in which Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, hangs out at a playground by himself after being roasted by members of the office.

Some have gotten creative with their decorations, like this woman who made herself a birthday cake out of toilet paper.

While some individuals are turning to Face-time to celebrate with friends and family. It's a great way to show those you love that despite social distancing ,you still love them and are thinking of them.

Have an interesting idea on how to celebrate a #quarantinebirthday ?

