Cedar Point confirms 3 of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus

The announcement comes less than a week after the park reopened.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Three Cedar Point employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, the amusement park confirmed to 3News Wednesday evening.

Contact tracing is under way to determine who the associates may have interacted with. No details are being provided on their health status due to privacy concerns, but officials say the individuals were screened prior to the park reopening last week.

"Cedar Point adheres to CDC and Erie County Health Department guidelines regarding screening and contact tracing," the park said in a statement.

More than 69,000 Ohioans have contracted the coronavirus so far, and more than 3,000 of those patients have died. 317 of those cases and 22 of those deaths have taken place in Erie County, putting them in the upper half of cases per capita in the state.