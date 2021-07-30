All but 3 Ohio counties showing high transmission of COVID-19 on CDC map

The CDC said vaccinated people should return to wearing masks if they live in a county with moderate or high spread.

Nearly every county in Ohio is now listed as having a high level of community transmission of COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an updated map from Aug. 9 to 15, all but three of Ohio's 88 counties are high. The other three counties, Athens, Hancock and Ashtabula, are substantial.

According to the CDC’s guidance, vaccinated people should return to wearing masks if they live in a county with a substantial or high spread.

In the color-coded map, orange reflects substantial community transmission and red indicates high transmission.

Substantial transmission means there have been between 50-100 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period. High transmission means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period, according to the CDC.

County community transmission as of Aug. 16, 2021

High - Coshocton, Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Guernsey, Hardin, Hocking, Knox, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Morrow, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Union