CDC: Michigan is now the worst COVID-19 hot spot in the nation

MICHIGAN, USA — The United States is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and nowhere is that more apparent than Michigan.
"We've been on a continuous uptrend since July, but in the last week or week and a half, it's shot through the roof," said Director of Infectious Disease Research Dr. Matthew Sims with Beaumont Hospital. "So we're having what I'm calling a surge on top of an uptrend."
He said he's seeing a major uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, especially in the past week and a half.
"It's mostly unvaccinated, but there are definitely some vaccinated people who have broken through," Dr. Sims said.
Beaumont hospital is tight on beds, but it's not the lack of open beds or PPE that's taking a toll on them right now.
"It's the kind of thing that wears on the staff over time," he said. "We're all tired we're all trying to do the best for our patients, but its not easy."
There are many reasons why Michigan is the largest hot spot. Dr. Sims said right now it's all about the weather.
"Southern states surge when it gets really hot and people have to go indoors because of the heat to get into air conditioning," he said. "The northern states surge when it gets really cold, people have to go indoors for the heat."
So why Michigan and not Ohio or Pennsylvania?
"The no mandates is part of it, but I think our vaccination rates are a bit under the average than the rest of the country," Dr. Sims said. "I think that a lot of people that went and got the vaccine early now need booster shots."
The Michigan Department of Health reports the state is also dealing with a flu outbreak. Dr. Sims highly recommends everyone get both their COVID-19 and flu vaccines for the best protection.
WTOL 11 reached out to other Michigan hospitals for this report, but did not get a response.