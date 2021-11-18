CDC: Michigan is now the worst COVID-19 hot spot in the nation

There are many reasons why Michigan is the largest hot spot. Dr. Sims said right now it's all about the weather.



"Southern states surge when it gets really hot and people have to go indoors because of the heat to get into air conditioning," he said. "The northern states surge when it gets really cold, people have to go indoors for the heat."



So why Michigan and not Ohio or Pennsylvania?



"The no mandates is part of it, but I think our vaccination rates are a bit under the average than the rest of the country," Dr. Sims said. "I think that a lot of people that went and got the vaccine early now need booster shots."



The Michigan Department of Health reports the state is also dealing with a flu outbreak. Dr. Sims highly recommends everyone get both their COVID-19 and flu vaccines for the best protection.



WTOL 11 reached out to other Michigan hospitals for this report, but did not get a response.





