CDC data shows Michigan leads nation in spread of virus, number of new COVID cases

Mirroring what West Michigan health systems are seeing, the CDC shows the state has the highest number of new cases and level of community spread nationwide.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan is leading the country in community spread of COVID-19, CDC data shows.

Nationwide, the country's 7-day case rate per 100,000 people stands around 176 cases, and the 7-day positivity rate is nearly 7%.

Compare that to Michigan, which is reporting 503 new cases per 100,000, and a 7-day positivity rate between 10 to 14.9%.

Mercy Health's Saint Mary's Hospital president is calling the recent spike in cases the "4th wave" of COVID-19, and said it's worse than anything he's ever seen.

Spectrum Health says kids are the reason behind a dramatic surge in COVID-19 in West Michigan and across the state.

The Michigan GOP released a statement about the new numbers, blasting Governor Whitmer for the rise. The statement says in part, "Even though cases are nearing those same early-pandemic levels, Whitmer is nowhere to be found. Her actions make it clear her early efforts were a result of flowing with political winds, not due to true concern for Michiganders' health and safety. Gretchen Whitmer can't be trusted to keep Michigan safe and will be retired next year."

When asked about the statement, a spokesperson from the Governor's office tells us they are "not interested in responding to a group that is trying to politicize our state’s public health measures."

