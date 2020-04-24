STRYKER, Ohio — The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) is temporarily suspending the acceptance of new inmates, leaders announced Friday.

Sheriffs and judges will still have the ability, however, to incarcerate individuals believed to be a risk to the public or to themselves.

The idea is to create bed space to cohort the symptomatic with the symptomatic and the asymptomatic with the asymptomatic.

CCNO is prohibited from transferring inmates to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) facilities, which limits the ability to reduce the prison population.

The move was first recommended by CCNO Executive Director Dennis Sullivan and the decision was made in conjunction with Williams County Health Department recommendations.

The announcement was made following an emergency meeting by the CCNO Executive Committee Friday morning. Leaders said the committee has the ability to make decisions and take action on behalf of the entire commission in an emergency situation.

This story is developing. We will continue to bring you the latest updates.

