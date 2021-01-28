Can and should employers require COVID-19 vaccinations?

As vaccines start to become more available to the public, a big thing many employers want to know right now is, can you or should you make the vaccine mandatory?

TOLEDO, Ohio — As COVID-19 vaccines start to become more available to the public, a big thing many employers want to know right now is, can you or should you make the vaccine mandatory for your employees?

Or a third option, should you make the vaccine voluntary?

Employment Attorney Amy Luck with RCO Law says it all depends on your workforce.

As an employer, you need to ask yourself, how much exposure are your employees having with clients, patients and customers?

"When you think about healthcare workers, you can hear already that many of the healthcare workers as a panel have received their vaccination. That's the type of business that's more likely to be able to make the vaccine mandatory," said Luck.

She adds, if you do feel you need to make the vaccine a requirement, you need to start thinking about what will you do if an employee says no.

There are two exemptions that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has identified.

The first is disability and the second is religion.

"It's a little bit easier on the employer to refuse an accommodation under these circumstances, but you still need to explore everything. And again, you can request supporting information," explained Luck.