SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — One local summer camp is currently offering a vital service for essential employees.

But, they are doing it at a financial loss.

Now, you can help on Thursday, May 7 until Saturday, May 9. Last Summer, Camp Fire Sandusky County hosted 800 kids during summer camp.

Now this year, it's looking like the majority of what they can offer will be online only activities.

But, the staff here is keeping busy, as they received a pandemic care license to take care of the children of essential workers.

Although, the rigid health requirements mean they can only take two classrooms of six children each.

"We could take six more. But because of the room divisions, we can only take up to 12, which ultimately it doesn't really fund itself; we're actually losing money by having just 12 kids on campus." said Tory Thompson, CEO and director of Camp Fire Sandusky County

So starting Thursday night, a 3 day virtual fundraiser called "Uncork the Quarantine" will be held on Camp Fire's Facebook page, where for the next 3 days you can learn about what the camp can still offer this Summer, and bid on dozens of local raffle and auction items.

"And then Saturday is our big main event. We're going to be raffling off the 50+ baskets and donations that we've received from area vendors, shops, donors, restaurants, etc. that we received prior to the shut down." said Thompson.

As long as you place your online bid before 7pm either for the Thursday, Friday or Saturday raffles, you'll be placed into all of the drawings for that night.

