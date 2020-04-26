BUCYRUS, Ohio — The chief of the Bucyrus Police Department says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief David Koepke shared his diagnosis in a post placed Saturday on the police department's Facebook page.

Koepke shared that he started experiencing symptoms last week that he believed were associated with seasonal allergies.

"I stayed home as my symptoms of fever, headache, cough and all over pain, worsened," Koepke wrote. "Now I learned the invisible enemy, #Covid19, had found me. Despite all efforts to #SocialDistance it is a stark reminder of how highly contagious it is."

He says he is resting at home and plans to return to work in two weeks.

