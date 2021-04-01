Bowling Green businesses, BGSU create survey to collect data on COVID-19 impacts

All businesses in Bowling Green are encouraged to participate.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, and the Bowling Green Economic Development office have collaborated to create a survey to gather data to better understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses.

The survey is meant to provide guidance to the organizations involved to help make their efforts relevant to changes in the way businesses have adapted as well as find solutions that will ensure their sustainability.

The organizations are encouraging all businesses in the area to participate in the survey regardless of their sector. No personal information of those participating will be collected.

Businesses wishing to participate in the survey can go to this link at their earliest convenience.

The survey will be concluded on Jan. 15 and results will be presented on March 10 at 8 a.m. at a Zoom meeting. Businesses and community leaders interested in attended can request a link for the meeting here.