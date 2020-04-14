OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — After the cancellation of its largest fundraising event, supporters of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory are stepping up to help.

Due to coronavirus concerns, the observatory was forced to cancel the Biggest Week in American Birding, leaving it without its largest source of income for the whole year.

But, thanks to the creativity of a local group called Rogue Birders, the observatory was able to secure funds through a community t-shirt drive.

Their #BirdOn shirts raised more than $5,000 for the observatory before the drive ended last week.

Now, a second t-shirt drive has started up from the Canadian apparel company Start Famous, where organizers have promised 100% of the proceeds from these "United we Stand" shirts will all go to the observatory as well.

"While we're social isolating, we can still come together and support the bird observatory and the Biggest Week. So, the t-shirt rolled out last night. It's been really well received. And 100% of the proceeds of both of these t-shirt sales will come back to Black Swamp Bird Observatory," BSBO executive director Kimberly Kaufman said.

Kaufman said she has been overwhelmed with the support from the birding community locally and internationally. And she knows that love through social media and support will translate to an even better festival next year.

"Knowing that people understand why we do this crazy festival every year, the love for it just means more than I could possibly convey," Kaufman said.

You can pre-order the "United We Stand" shirts to support the Black Swamp Bird Observatory right now online until May 1.

