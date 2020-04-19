TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept. hosted a virtual town hall on Sunday night about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the area's black community.

Host Dodi Miller spoke with Gwen Gregory, Director of Nursing at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and David Ross with the Toledo Arts Commission, who spoke on the way younger African-Americans are dealing with the crisis.

The hosts talked about the way coronavirus is disproportionately affecting the African-American community who already suffer from higher rates of other health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes and hypertension and which are themselves risk factors for coronavirus.

Gregory spoke about the ways people can help keep themselves healthy, which in turn will help them ward off coronavirus infection.

For instance, walking 15 minutes a day can lower blood pressure and blood sugar and drinking 64 oz. of water a day will lower blood pressure.

Gregory also spoke about the ways people need to protect themselves from coronavirus specifically:

Washing hands for a minimum of 20 seconds.

Social distancing with a minimum of 6 feet apart

Coughing into sleeves

Covering mouths with masks or a piece of cloth

Using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content

Limiting number of times you go to the store

Dispelling COVID-19 Myths Posted by Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Sunday, April 19, 2020

Ross spoke about the reasons younger people are not necessarily practicing good social distancing.

He said many younger people are basing their decisions on myths that are prevalent about the spread of coronavirus.

For instance, he says some young people believe that if they aren’t currently sick and their friends aren’t sick they can’t be passing on the virus.

The hosts then discussed myths that are prevalent in the community and the facts surrounding them:

Myth Blacks cannot get coronavirus

Fact Some studies have shown that blacks are actually disproportionally affected by coronavirus

Myth 5G mobile networks spread COVID-19

Fact The coronavirus is an airborne disease and is not transmitted by 5G mobile networks.

Myth You can’t get it by touching surfaces

Fact You can get coronavirus by touching contaminated surfaces then touching your face. It’s important to frequently wash hands, wear gloves, even winter gloves and masks

Myth Vaccines against pneumonia provide protection against coronavirus

Fact There is no vaccine for coronavirus yet and pneumonia vaccines don’t offer protection against coronavirus

Myth Alcohol protects you from getting coronavirus

Fact The opposite is true actually. Alcohol can exacerbate underlying health conditions that make people more susceptible to getting coronavirus, not less.

The group also touched on issues relating directly to the black community including the fear that African-American men are at added risk of racial profiling by wearing masks and as such may be hesitant to wear them.

Another virtual town hall is planned for April 23 on the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s Facebook page. It will address the economic impact of COVID-19 on black community.

For more information you can visit the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department's website.

