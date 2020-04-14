PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A Port Clinton restaurant known for paying it forward, has now helped make sure no one in their community goes hungry during the pandemic.

Bistro 163 has always acted as a "Pay what you can," restaurant, but with so many people out of work or unsure where the next meal will come from, leaders there wanted to do more.

After partnering with the United Way of Ottawa County, the Salvation Army and other local organizations, they started handing out free dinners three weeks ago to anyone who came through.

So far, they are averaging 1,300 meals a week and 140 meals a day.

"Several restaurants that had to close up donated from Ottawa County, and we are just going day to day and it's working out great," said Babette Klacik, general manager at Bistro 163.

The meals are handed out Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in grabbing a meal can call ahead to schedule a delivery.

Organizers said they will continue this service until the shutdown is lifted.

"We're saying right now another month we'll do it, that's what we're looking at. We hope things get back to normal. But as long as there's a need, we will continue," said Klacik.

Anyone interested in helping the free community meals initiative, can mail monetary donations to Bistro 163 or donate through their PayPal.

