Trump campaign manager diagnosed with COVID-19

Bill Stepien becomes at least the seventh person in President Trump's orbit to test positive since Wednesday.

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh has confirmed the news, which was first reported by Politico.

Politico said Stepien received his diagnosis Friday and is experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms.” It's not clear where or when Stepien may have been infected, but CNN's Dana Bash reports Stepien was one of four people, including Trump, who were involved in debate preparations before last Tuesday's debate against Joe Biden.

Stepien plans to quarantine until he recovers.

Here are others in proximity to Trump who have tested positive in the past 72 hours

First Lady Melania Trump (tested positive Friday)

Former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway (Friday)

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah (Friday)

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. (Friday)

White House adviser Hope Hicks (Thursday)

Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (Wednesday)

The first lady, Conway, Lee and Tillis were at a White House Rose Garden event last Saturday to announce the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. Also there was University of Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins. He has tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. The White House physician says his medical team has “elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy” for the president.

Dr. Sean Conley says Trump is “doing very well” and is “not requiring any supplemental oxygen.” Conley says he recommended Trump be moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center “for further monitoring.”