OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — One of the biggest tourism draws in our region has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

After much deliberating, the Black Swamp Bird Observatory has decided to officially cancel the Biggest Week in American Birding for 2020.

The event has become a mainstay for bird enthusiast across the globe, bringing in an average of 90,000 visitors and injecting $40 million into the local economy, all before tourism season even gets started.

The event has become the primary source of income for the Ottawa County-based non-profit.

"Our organization is very responsible, and we do have some reserve that will allow us to operate for at least several months. But we're going to definitely have to depend on the generosity of the people of the community, BSBO executive director Kimberly Kaufman said.

Observatory leaders have agreed to refund all sponsorship dollars and reservations from visitors.

However, Kaufman said that some of the sponsors have declined the refund in an effort to help the non-profit operate this year.

Once state leaders decide the virus is no longer a public threat, Kaufman said that the observatory offers plenty of other programs throughout the summer for people in the region to enjoy.

"We will have something to offer, absolutely, if we get the all clear by May, even without the biggest week," Kaufman said.

You can donate to the Black Swamp Bird Observatory directly from their website, or through the observatory's new Facebook charity drive.

