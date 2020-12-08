Big Ten's decision to postpone games impacting Toledo-area bars

'Every morning I wake up literally and I think have I been dreaming this. And every morning I realize, no, it's not a nightmare, but It's a living nightmare.'

MAUMEE, Ohio — The morale for bar owners like Bill Anderson of Dale's Bar and Grill is low right now, following Big Ten's announcement that college football is postponing the fall season.

“Every morning I wake up literally and I think have I been dreaming this. And every morning I realize, no, it's not a nightmare, but It's a living nightmare,” Anderson said.

Bars and restaurants have lost a lot of business during the pandemic. Now, with the Big Ten's decision, owners will not be getting customers to come in and watch games like they normally would.



While businesses will take a hit because of this decision, Anderson says it's more so sad as it's another thing added to the list of COVID-19 cancelations.

“We do real well on Ohio State football. But that's not important to me, what's important is the emotional impacts. So many people look so forward to football in the fall!” Anderson said.



It's no secret restaurants and bars have had to make adjustments since opening back up. Right now, alcohol is not allowed to be served after 10 p.m. across the state and capacity limits are still in effect.

Anderson said he is concerned that come fall, when the weather cools down, people won't want to come and sit inside, especially with a lack of live sports. He thinks Ohio needs to speed up the opening process.



“We need to follow the science and open up and do it safely. Quarantine our elderly, quarantine the people who are at risk, but by golly we've got to open up our society, we've got to open up our world!” he said.



Right now, the plan is for teams to play in the spring.