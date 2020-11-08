Big Ten postpones all fall sports, including football

The Big Ten has become the first Power 5 conference to postpone its football season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Big Ten university presidents have voted to postpone their conference's college football season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the conference confirmed Tuesday.

"In making its decision, which was based on multiple factors, the Big Ten Conference relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee," the conference said as part of its announcement.

The move comes six days after the conference had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

But now, the Big Ten won't play football at all this fall.



“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.

Reports from Bruce Feldman, ESPN and others, stated Tuesday afternoon that the Big Ten conference hopes to be able to play its college football season in the spring instead.

BREAKING: The Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the 2020 college football season with hopes of playing in the spring, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 11, 2020

Tuesday's announcement will mark the culmination of weeks of speculation regarding the viability of a college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced that it was postponing its fall sports -- including football -- until the spring.

Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules. At the time Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith insisted that didn't mean a decision on the season had been made.

Amid reports regarding the uncertainty of a fall college football season nationwide, several star players -- including Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields -- took to social media to share their desire to play, as well as requests to help make a safe season happen. After The Detroit Free Press reported on Monday that the Big Ten presidents had voted 12-2 to cancel the season, several of the conference's coaches, including Ohio State's Ryan Day, Penn State's James Franklin, Nebraska's Scott Frost and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, took to social media and various platforms to urge the league to move forward with its season.