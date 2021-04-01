BGSU to begin testing for all students before spring semester starts

The university will be providing free on-campus COVID-19 testing for all students. Students living on campus are asked to provide a negative result before moving in.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University says it's doing what it can to start the spring semester off on a healthy note.

In an effort to have a campus as COVID-19 free as possible, the university is trying to have all students tested for the virus before starting the spring semester.

"Starting tomorrow, we're doing some rapid testing, specifically for the RA's and the residence hall directors that are going to be coming back starting tomorrow. We'll have more rapid testing throughout the week and next week as well," BGSU's Chief Health Officer Ben Batey said.

He says students who plan to live on campus are asked to take a COVID-19 test and provide a negative result before moving in.

He says those who live off-campus should get tested as well, to help reduce the spread.

"It's an expectation that students work to get tested over time. We do understand that there's exemptions in place for some individuals. We have some individuals that just tested positive for COVID-19," Batey said.

Athletes or people who've had COVID-19 in the last three months fall under the exemption as well because of frequent testing and antibodies.

Batey says the university has a contact tracing group to keep track of who gets tested and what their results are.



"Our goal is to provide as much testing as possible with the resources that we have, for as long as it's needed," he said.

Testing begins Tuesday, Jan. 5 in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union and is by appointment only.

Students are also able to take a test at home and information was sent by email.