On-campus BGSU students to take at-home COVID-19 test before returning to campus

The at-home test will be mailed to the students, and will need to be taken at least a week before they move back onto campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Students at Bowling Green State University won't be allowed to return to campus after winter break until they take an at-home COVID-19 test.

BGSU Chief Health Officer Ben Batey explains any student registered to live on campus will get a test in the mail.

The test are made available through a partnership with Vault Health to offer at-home COVID-19 testing prior to students coming back on campus.

That test must come back negative for them to move back into the dorms.

"They will be able to administer that to themselves with a Zoom call with a medical practitioner to make sure that it is administered correctly. And then they ship it back, and we should that test result before they even arrive on campus," said Batey.

Batey said the results should take about four days from when the test is mailed back.

BGSU is asking students to take this at-home test at least a week before returning to campus between Jan. 6 and 10.

If it comes back positive, they will be asked to stay at home and isolate themselves for 10 days.

"We've really kept up with our contact tracing as well to slow down any potential spread. So, being able to test individuals at all points throughout the process is a key strategy for us," said Batey.