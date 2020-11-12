BGSU sees decrease in COVID-19 cases as fall semester wraps up

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases rise in Wood County, cases at Bowling Green State University are going down.
The university reported 38 new cases this week, which is 50 fewer than the week before.
Chief Health Officer Ben Batey said the drop may be due to the fact that fewer students are on campus.
"A lot of that is partly because of individuals that may not be reported to us if they're in a different county or different state. But, we do ask them to still report to us, so we're getting some that come in. But for the most part, it's honestly people also following the protocols," Batey said.
University leaders are looking to ramp up testing next week as they approach Christmas since the school found success with increased testing during Thanksgiving.