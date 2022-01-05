Bowling Green State University returning in-person for spring semester Jan. 10, masks still required

Students will return to on-campus housing Friday. The majority of students living on-campus and faculty are vaccinated, according to BGSU President Rodney Rogers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University will be returning to in-person classes on campus starting Monday, Jan. 10.

In an email released to students tonight, BGSU President Rodney Rogers detailed expectations for students and staff. The spring semester will look a lot like fall.

Everyone on campus will continue to be required to wear face masks in all buildings including during sporting events, with exceptions for eating and drinking. Masks will not be required when working out indoors. The university recommends surgical masks in particular.

The Falcon Health Center, located across campus, will hold weekly vaccine and booster clinics on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rapid and at-home tests will be available on-campus free of charge, with isolation spots also available.

88% of students living on-campus are vaccinated and 91% of faculty and staff are vaccinated, according to Rogers. At the time of the email, 779 students have not proven vaccination status and are out of compliance with BGSU policy.