Mass vaccination clinic coming to BGSU March 30 - 31 | Here's how to register

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University will host a series of large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Perry Field House on campus, university leaders announced Thursday.

The first clinics will take place on Tuesday, March 30, and Wednesday, March 31, and will be open to the public.

Dates for the second vaccine dose will be April 20-21 at the Perry Field House.

"As a public university for the public good, BGSU offered its facilities for vaccine distribution early in the process," BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers said. "From the start of the global pandemic, we have been committed to public health for our community, region and state. While we implemented health and safety measures that helped slow the spread of the virus, we recognized a safe vaccine was the larger goal and these clinics are a critical step in moving forward."

Starting Monday, March 29, all Ohioans aged 16 or older will be eligible to receive a vaccine. The Wood County Health Department will open registration for the March 30-31 clinics at noon Friday, March 19.

The Wood County Health Department has partnered with ArmorVax, a mobile application, to help people register for COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccine clinic appointments are scheduled via the ArmorVax app or website.

There is an additional vaccine clinic planned for Wednesday, April 7, at Perry Field House. Registration for the April 7 clinic will open at noon Friday, March 26.

"Similar to COVID-19 testing availability early on in the global pandemic, we recognize the number of vaccines coming to Wood County may be less than the demand," BGSU Chief Health Officer Ben Batey said. "We will continue to plan for additional clinics as vaccine supplies increase and encourage those interested in receiving the vaccine to explore all opportunities and vaccination locations."

For a full list of vaccination locations in Wood County, visit the Wood County Health Department website.