BGSU announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all students, faculty and staff

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University announced Thursday it will require all students, faculty and staff to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination during the fall semester.

According to a message from President Rodney Rogers, exemptions will be allowed for religious or medical reasons, or "reasons of personal conscience." Exemptions will be reviewed by the BGSU Division of Health and Wellness.

"After dialogue with external and internal health professionals, as well as various constituencies, including leaders of student, faculty and staff governance groups, along with representatives from the BGSU Faculty Association, we expect our community to get vaccinated," Rogers said. "COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective tool we have to fight this virus to date."

Students, faculty and staff must show proof of vaccination by Nov. 29. Applications for an exemption must be submitted by Nov. 1.