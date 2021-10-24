Bedford Public Schools moving two classrooms to remote learning, instituting mask requirement district-wide

The move comes after an increase in COVID-19 cases has made it difficult for the district to adequately staff classrooms, buses and food service operations.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Starting on Monday, Bedford Public Schools will be temporarily converting two elementary school classrooms to remote learning from in-person learning due to elevated COVID-19 cases in those classrooms and across the district.

In addition, the district is implementing new COVID-19 protocols including a mask requirement in district buildings. Previously, masking had only been recommended.

Superintendent Dr. Carl Shultz made the announcement in an email to parents and on a social media post on Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Shultz says a rise in positive cases this week has made it so the district is unable to adequately staff all of its classrooms, buses and food service positions.

There have been 36 new student and staff cases reported in the last 7 days, not including two additional staff member cases on Sunday morning.

In addition to converting the two classrooms to remote learning, Shultz says the district has been forced to intermittently cancel bus routes and other elementary level special classes.

This is the first time this school year that Bedford Schools has been forced to make a move to remote learning.

New district-wide COVID-19 protocols are also going into effect immediately across the district.

These include a requirement by all K-12 students, staff and visitors to wear masks while inside district buildings.

Masks will not be required outside of buildings.

In addition, student-athletes will not be required to wear masks while participating in physical competition at indoor practice or athletic events, but will need to wear masks otherwise.

This includes sitting on the bench or standing on the sideline.

Shultz says the mask requirement will limit the number of close-contact quarantines since quarantining will no longer be required if the contact occurred while following the mask requirement.

Updated Bedford Public Schools District COVID-19 Protocols: