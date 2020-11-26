BBB warns of COVID-19 vaccine trial scams

If you did not request information on a study or sign up for a study, then don't trust anything coming to you out of the blue.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scams surrounding COVID-19 vaccine trials.

The scammers know some people can't wait to get the vaccine and they're trying to take advantage of that.

Scammers are calling, texting and using emails to offer people a chance to take part in a clinical trial.

They may then ask for personal information, including your social security number. Some of the scams offer to pay you and then ask for bank account or routing number.

"If you get the text they will ask you to click on a link or download some type of document. If you are downloading a document you could be putting malware on your computer. That's a big problem, they are trying to take your information. If you click on a link they might be fishing throughout your personal information," said Rihanna Smith Hamblin, BBB.

