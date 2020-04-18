COLUMBUS, Ohio — Battelle announced that the Columbus-based company began decontaminating masks for first responders on Friday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that the company expanded its partnership with the state to sanitize N-95 masks for law enforcement agencies and EMS providers — a service being provided for free.

RELATED: Battelle expands partnership with Ohio to sanitize N-95 masks for all first responders

RELATED: Meet the Ohio couple who sparked face mask decontamination technology

DeWine said the Ohio State Highway Patrol has developed a statewide collection and distribution system.

Local law enforcement and EMS agencies can bring their packaged N-95 masks to any patrol post in the state.

The patrol will then bring the masks to Battelle in Columbus and sanitize them.

The masks will be returned to the patrol post they were brought to and agencies can pick them up.

"This will contribute greatly to our efforts to protect Ohio’s protectors. The patrol will be sending out guidelines to local law enforcement and EMS agencies soon on how the masks must be packaged," DeWine said.

Click here for our coronavirus section.

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine responds to critics saying he's caving by reopening economy

RELATED: Dr. Amy Acton announced as 2020 Spirit of Columbus Award winner

RELATED: Watch again: Gov. DeWine gives latest updates on coronavirus pandemic in Ohio

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine commutes sentence of 7 inmates, including Tom Noe

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shares how businesses may look different when economy reopens