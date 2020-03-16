DETROIT — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced she will be issuing an order Monday that will temporarily shut down bars and restaurants to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The closure will take effect at 3 p.m. Monday, March 16 to curb the spread of COVID-19. The businesses can stay open for takeout and delivery. A spokesperson for Whitmer said more details will be released Monday.

Several other states, including Ohio and Illinois, took similar steps Sunday according to the Associated Press.

Previously bars and restaurants were ordered to begin operating at 50% capacity through April 5, as part of an emerging public health order.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website.

Food service establishments (including bars, church dining halls, country clubs), gyms and entertainment venues (including theaters, auditoriums, conferences and sporting events) must all reduce occupancy by half for the next three weeks. Health care facilities, grocery stores, food pantries and long term care facilities are excluded from the public health order.

Churches and casinos in the state have either temporarily suspended events or closed.

As of Monday, March 16 at 8:15 a.m. there are more than 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan. The state saw a large spike of 20 new cases over the weekend, including the first child case reported in Oakland County.

►Here's a list of all the confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

The CDC says patients with a confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Have more questions about COVID-19? We asked some experts.

Here's more COVID-19 covered from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.