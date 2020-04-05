FINDLAY, Ohio — While many Ohio businesses are just starting to figure out how to safely reopen their doors to customers, one Findlay business is reopening in a new location.

The Baker's Cafe closed their former location on Sandusky Street on March 13 and planned on remaining closed for two weeks until they were able to reopen at their new location on Main Street.

But their move coincided with the state's stay-at-home order, so two weeks turned into six.

The cafe officially reopened its new, larger facility last Friday.

"The struggle with takeout, having to wear masks and gloves all of the time, the supply shortages and things like that. So, we are wading through those unknown and difficult waters like everybody else. But, it's going pretty well considering the circumstances," Bakers Cafe owner Lisa Allen said.

The Baker's Cafe new location can seat many more patrons than at their previous spot

The new, larger location allows the cafe to expand its menu as well, including donuts, which were in high demand in this area of Findlay.

They will also be taking on more employees once restaurants are given the all-clear to seat guests.

But in the meantime, plenty of faithful customers have been coming in and taking their to-go items.

"And a lot of our regulars were some of the first ones at the door. And it's kind overwhelming to think of how many people were looking forward to this as much as we were," Allen said.

The Baker's Cafe is currently open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. And they also offer curbside delivery.

