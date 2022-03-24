How a possible rise in the BA.2 COVID subvariant would differ from first omicron surge

Currently, Ohio's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are the lowest they've been since last summer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Coronavirus cases in Ohio are the lowest health officials have reported since last summer, though the state's health director warned of the possibility for another rise in infections in the coming weeks.

Currently, Ohio's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are the lowest they've been since last July and August, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday.

Eighty of Ohio's 88 counties are in the green level on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's community map, indicating the lowest level of concern.

"This is a significant improvement from two weeks ago," said Vanderhoff.

Even so, Vanderhoff said it's still important to pay attention to virus trends in other parts of the world.

Subvariant BA.2, which has largely driven Europe's omicron surge, has made far fewer appearances in Ohio. Data collected from Jan. 7 to March 8 shows only 2% of the state's omicron cases were linked to the BA.2 subvariant.

Vanderhoff said this subvariant appears to be more contagious than the BA.1 behind the omicron surge in the United States. That said, both react similarly to the vaccine, Vanderhoff said.

While BA.1 fades, its counterpart continues to make appearances. According to Vanderhoff, BA.2 cases could potentially increase in the U.S. in the coming weeks and months. Vanderhoff said vaccines remain the best bet to offer protection from the virus.

Chris Cook, assistant health commissioner for the Clark County Combined Health District, says he and his team are actively working to protect vulnerable community members by providing vaccine services.

"We work to prevent sickness before it happens, so we continue to vaccinate because we still have an opportunity to decrease the number of people getting sick," said Cook.

Currently, health officials in Clark County have partnered with a grocery store, as well as at the Women, Infants and Children offices, to offer COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals.

Vanderhoff announced that state health officials would transition to reporting cases only once a week during the health department’s last briefing. Updated cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccination numbers will now be reported at 2 p.m. every Thursday. Additionally, schools will only be required to report a COVID-19 case if district health officials perform a test and it comes back positive.

Vanderhoff has discussed shifting Ohio’s focus to turning the pandemic into an endemic. Despite the potential for a rise in reported BA.2 cases, Vanderhoff said it's highly unlikely the U.S. will see a surge similar to what was reported this past winter, adding those who were infected with the BA.1 variant do not appear to become re-infected with BA.2.