BCS schools tentatively planning for in person classes

The district will institute a three-plan system on when students will be in class, at home or a mixture of both.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — We're nearly one month of away from the upcoming school year, but many important decisions still need to be made.

Benton-Carroll-Salem schools in Oak Harbor announced last week they intend to host all of their students in person once the school year starts up.

The district will be actively acting on a Plan "A",Plan "B", and Plan "C" operations much like many other districts have announced where "C" is entirely at home learning, and plan "B" is split at-home and in-person.

It will also host its own online curriculum in case parents would rather their children not risk continuous exposure in the classroom.

"Which is why we have a plan that allows parents to choose 100% remote instruction for their kid if they so choose, that will be available to our parents," said BCS Superintendent, Guy Parmigian.

The majority of students will be required to wear masks at all times along with the entire staff.

And the technology department is busy readying the district's Chromebooks for students to be able to learn from home if necessary.

They are also working to establish WiFi hotspots for students who don't have readily accessible internet.

But for now, Parmigian said as the pandemic numbers continue to rise, their schools plans need to remain fluid.

"I would say plan to be flexible. Be able to look at the 3 plans that we have and be able to think about child care and what that looks like for families under each plan. So, just plan to be flexible is a good model to have right now," Parmigian said