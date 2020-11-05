FINDLAY, Ohio — It's been a staple in the city of Findlay for 11 years.

But due to financial struggles tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Awakening Minds Art is closing their downtown studio.

Awakening Minds Art has served the Findlay community by using art classes as a therapy or education experience for all ages.

But, 80% of their income came from classes with local schools and nursing homes.

So, with so much revenue loss, they have decided to cease their operation inside their Main Street studio, which they have only been in for a few years.

"So by removing the overhead, it gives us the opportunity to regroup, work through this pandemic. We have no idea when our services will fully resume," Awakening Minds Art founding director Sarah Crisp said.

They will continue to offer classes off-site, once it is cleared by the state government.

But in the mean time, all workers have been laid off, and those helping clean-up the studio space are volunteering.

So for Awakening Minds to return once the pandemic is lifted, they will have to rely on donations.

"Support is needed now more than ever. We are still going to need our community support to get out of this situation. And so we can save for a brighter future in order to have more profitable programming," Crisp said.

You can easily donate directly to Awakening Minds Art right on their website.

