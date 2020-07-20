As COVID-19 cases go up nationwide, reported cases in Ohio prisons are far below April peak

Ohio reported 3,519 cases during the week of April 22 compared to just 27 during the week of July 14.

OHIO, USA — Nationwide, there have been 64,119 cases of coronavirus reported among prisoners since the pandemic began.

That’s according to the Marshall Project, a non-profit news organization which focuses on the criminal justice system in the U.S. which has been tracking the numbers, along with the Associated Press.

According to their reporting, Ohio has had the fourth highest number of confirmed cases of the countries prison systems, including the federal prison system, with 5,082 total cases through July 16.

Although the number of reported new cases nationwide is at its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, the numbers in Ohio have dropped dramatically since its peak during the week of April 22.

The Marshall Project also says the number of known cases per 10,000 prisoners is 1,692% higher than in Ohio overall and the number of deaths per 10,000 prisoners is 572% higher than in Ohio overall.

Ohio has also tested at a rate that is close to 300% higher proportionally than in Ohio overall.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, which releases their numbers daily, there have been 17,542 tests for COVID-19 in Ohio’s prison system through July 19, with 5,109 positive results.

Throughout the state’s prison system there have been 893 staff members who tested positive with 5 deaths.

At this time there are only 101 inmates who currently are incarcerated with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Marion Correctional Institution has had the most inmates by far who have recovered from the illness at 2030, although the number of confirmed cases reported by ODRC is currently zero.

The next highest number of recovered inmates is Pickaway Correctional institution at 1,460.