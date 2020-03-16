Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is hunkering down and quarantining in his home during the coronavirus pandemic, joined by his two miniature horses.

In a video posted to Twitter, Schwarzenegger is hanging out in his kitchen with Lulu and Whiskey.

"See, the important thing is you stay at home," Schwarzenegger said as he fed carrots to the horses. "Because there is a curfew now. Nobody is allowed out, especially someone that is like 72 years old. After you're 65, you're not allowed out of the house anymore in California."

Schwarzenegger was likely referencing an urging -- but not an order -- by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday calling on all people age 65 and older, and people with chronic medical conditions, to stay home. Those groups are among at highest risk from complications if they contract the virus.

Newsom also called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the state.

"We don't go out. We don't go to restaurants. We don't do anything like that anymore here," Schwarzenegger continued as he praised his two equine friends.

"Look at that beautiful smile she has," Schwarzenegger said of Lulu.

The video ends with "The Terminator" wrapping his arms around his two friends and giving them kisses.

On Friday, Schwarzenegger posted a hand washing tutorial along with his tiny dog, Cherry.

"I wash my hands a minimum of 50 times a day. Anything that I do, I wash my hands over and over and over again," Schwarzenegger said.