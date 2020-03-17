PAYNE, Ohio — Realizing that social distancing is necessary, but isolation is harmful, area nursing homes are finding creative ways to keep vital lines of communications open for residents and their loved ones. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the state to prohibit visitors to nursing homes to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the most vulnerable residents safe.

At Vancrest of Payne in Paulding County, staff are using new technology as well as going old school to keep residents of the 25-bed skilled nursing facility and 36-bed assisted living facility connected. The facility has Skype to Skype calling now so virtual visitors can connect with residents. And, they are also providing walkie talkies so residents can talk through the windows to a visitor standing outside. The windows must remain shut during this period of visitor restrictions.

The campus is also employing FaceTime for more than five hours a day to let people communicate and see each other.

Families and friends also can visit the nursing home's Facebook page to see pictures of their loved ones holding up message board messages to say how they're doing and what's on their minds.

Vancrest of Payne is also planning "doorway games" to help keep residents engaged.

"Stayed tuned for our doorway games, FaceTime calls and window visits! The windows will still be closed but we have a way for you to see your loved one," a Facebook post form the facility said.

It's easy to see how the new restrictions could add a great amount of pressure to staffs at nursing homes across the nation. Vancrest's, administrator Marty Bradford said it's the out-pour of appreciation from families and residents that overwhelms them.