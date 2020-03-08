Toledo area hospitals share insight on changes to protocol, treatment for COVID-19 patients

ProMedica and Mercy Health doctors says they are looking into new and innovative ways to improve recovery rates.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A spike in hospital visits, has local hospitals searching for new ways to treat COVID-19 patients. Both ProMedica and Mercy Health are sharing how they're improving their recovery rates.

"The large number of people that get Covid will experience mild flu symptoms and they'll get better but unfortunately there are a percentage of people that will succumb to the virus," said Dr. Brian Kaminski, vice president of quality and safety, at ProMedica Health System.

Dr. Kaminski says he and his team are working full speed ahead before it gets to that point with all their COVID-19 patients.

"So we look at their oxygen level, we measure a number of different blood tests. We do imagining studies, X-rays, CAT scan. We look at their vital signs. And it's all those things together, plus our experience and our clinical judgement," said Dr. Kaminski.

From those studies, the hospital can determine who can go home and recover on their own, versus who needs to be admitted.

Mercy Health Dr. James Tita says they also look for particular symptoms to learn who has severe disease.

"We look to see whether they're short of breath. Whether they look like they're in some sort of respiratory distress. We look to see whether they have infiltrates on their chest x-ray and more importantly we look to see whether their oxygen level is low," said Dr. Tita.

Through time, local hospitals have discovered several new ways to treat a patient.

Starting with high doses of oxygen and then moving on to medication, although there is no particular treatment.

"There's a variety of new medications that are out. We just learned that Decadron, that's a steroid, has significant benefits for patients that develop more severe illness. The likelihood of dying, their likelihood of being placed on a ventilator goes down," Dr. Kaminski.

"The Red Cross is collecting plasma in patients who have recovered from COVID and presumably developed antibodies to the disease and patients who met those criteria can have that convalescent plasma infused," said Dr. Tita.

Those are just a few examples which will hopefully help you fight the infection.

And without a vaccine just yet, doctors continue to work with the tools they have to improve the outcome of recovery and see a decline in mortality rates.