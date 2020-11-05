TOLEDO, Ohio — Getting child care open again is essential, according to Gov. Mike DeWine, but a reopening date will not be announced until there is a plan that's both science- and safety-based.

Most of the daycares in northwest Ohio have been closed since the end of March, and are waiting for a reopening date.

Daycare officials are more anxious now that almost 90% of Ohio will be back open starting Tuesday.

In his announcement, the governor said they are still working on creating a plan to make sure daycare centers are able to open safely. He wants protocols in place before explaining them to caregivers and child care owners.

For DeWine, opening child care is too important. State officials don't want to do it too early. They want to make sure they get it right.

"Reopening child care centers is simply, simply too important to do so without making certain that we have all the best information. That we have all the right protocols in place. We continue to gather this information and it will not be long until we'll be in a position to make the announcement," DeWine said.

Spokespeople with Toledo-area daycares and YMCA locations said they are anxious to open up after been closed for nearly two months.

They say they have masks and hand sanitizer in bulk, thinking they'd get some answers now that more business are reopening. But it's still a waiting game for them.

DeWine said they are very focused on making sure the rules that will be put forward are keeping caregivers and children safe, and that's why a date hasn't been released yet.

There are four YMCA locations across the area that have been open as pandemic child care centers for those working on the front lines.

But the Toddler House daycare, along with many others, are closed.

Currently, the YMCA of Greater Toledo and daycare owners are concerned some parents aren't going to be able to go back to work because they won't have someone to watch their child.

"We're disappointed, we think that we can open up our child care centers and be safe and healthy. We certainly don't want to put anybody at risk, but at some point we're excited to get started," YMCA of Greater Toledo President and CEO Brad Toft said.

Another daycare official says the hardest part is just not knowing when they can open again.

"I think with everything just being so unknown. I do think that he is making the best decision that he knows how to at this time," Toddler House daycare owner Brandy Crowley said.

Both said the safety of the children and workers are always the main concern, but they will be ready to go as soon as they get their official reopening date.

Daycare centers along with gyms, theaters, and some campgrounds are still waiting on a reopening date from the governor as well.

RELATED: Ohio coronavirus update: May 11 | Child care guidelines delayed, still being discussed

RELATED: Gyms still in limbo with no opening date set

RELATED VIDEO: