Anthony Wayne campus to host COVID-19 pop-up testing site Monday

A release sent to parents stated that AWLS students will not be in session on Monday, Oct. 19 while the testing is conducted.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — COVID-19 testing sites will be set up next week in the front parking lots of the Anthony Wayne campus buildings on Finzel Rd.

According to the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department (TLCHD), the number of COVID-19 cases in the area has significantly increased in the last week. In response, health leaders will be offering the free, pop-up site for anyone who wishes to get tested. Testing will be available on Monday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All testing will be completed safely by the Ohio National Guard and TLCHD, with people staying in their cars and in the parking lot.

If you would like to take advantage of the free testing, health leaders have asked that you complete registration materials before you stop by. However, it isn't required. Those materials will be available here by the end of the day on Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

Here are common symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

A notice sent to parents with kids enrolled in the Anthony Wayne Local district stated that school will not be in session that day.

