TOLEDO, Ohio — Allegiant Air is cutting about 15% of its capacity for April and May, all while announcing more reductions will come.

A spokesperson for the airline said the actions they are taking are a "result of the current environment surrounding leisure travel."

"Our planning team has endeavored to first consolidate demand by cutting flights where we have other capacity for passengers to be re-accommodated easily (for example, routes we fly multiple times per day or week). But that will not always be possible moving forward," Allegiant spokesperson Sonya Padgett said through a prepared statement.

Padgett added that cancelations are happening across the Allegiant network, so if you're flying with the airline you should check their website to get updated on flight changes. All you have to do is input the airport code and you will be able to see available dates.

Customers whose flights are canceled will be notified directly and the airline will provide options, Padgett said.



If Allegiant passengers have concerns and want to change or cancel their travel plans, there are several ways to do so – including through the “manage travel” self-service function online.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context

WTOL 11's coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear.

