All Ohioans who are 16 years and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement earlier this month at the Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Center in Cleveland.

Those who are 16 or 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The state's vaccine website is up and running for people to search for available appointments.

Earlier this month, Ohioans who are 40+ years of age and those with people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease and obesity became eligible.

More than 3.1 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Ohio as of Sunday, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources from ODH:

Ohio's central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics

The State of Ohio is sponsoring 18 mass vaccination clinics. Any Ohioan who is eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment at: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Additional details and opening dates can be found here.