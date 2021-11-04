Local medical professionals encourage families to get kids vaccinated and to seek out trusted doctors for advice

Medical professionals say they understand parents may have hesitancy, and they're allowed to be concerned. The best advice they say? Talk to a trusted doctor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Centers for Disease and Control recently approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old and that's spurring some questions and even mixed emotions in local communities.

Locally, medical professionals say they understand parents may have some hesitancy, and they're allowed to be concerned. Local professionals added that the best advice they have is to talk to a trusted doctor.

Mercy Children's Pediatric Chief Medical Officer Dr. RW Mills said he's looked at the data and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is actually better for 5 to 11 year olds than those 12 and older.

"They really took their time to make sure that not only is this a safe vaccine, but it's also efficacious and it works," Miller said. "Actually had fewer side effects, than the kids in the 12 and above. They had just as good of a immune response."

The difference he noted was in the vaccine dosage - it's one of the smallest doses given, but has a very high efficacy rate.

While the news of the majority of side effects is reported the possibility of arm soreness 24 to 36 hours after the injection, there's still a chance for side effects.

Mills explained that most studies have shown arm soreness might be the worst of it.

It's still best to keep an eye on your little one and have the appropriate over-the-counter medications ready for any more severe side effects. It's also always best to check in with your doctor if you are concerned.

Some have argued that the pandemic hasn't been that bad for kids. Many noted that many children weren't been getting as sick or dying at rates equal to that of adults when the pandemic started.

However, Dr. Mills said the delta variant changed those numbers for the worse. Since children seem to be carriers and spreaders of the virus, even if they weren't actually infected by it.

Initially, numbers for the original strain of COVID-19 only had around 2% of pediatric cases.

"Currently we represent about 25% of cases and so we went from not having a serious, serious problem to one that became overwhelming," Mills said.

He added that during delta's peak, pediatric cases were at a quarter of a million per week.

Since the CDC's announcement during Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's latest online broadcast, Wednesdays with Wade, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department's Shannon Jones said the department is ready to help.

"We will actively start providing those vaccines for kids 5 to 11 starting next week," Jones said.

She went on to say schools in Lucas County will be contacting families of enrolled students to let them know how to register at the vaccine clinics, as well as, if there is a specific pin they need. The contacts will also let families know what days and times clinics be open and available to allow them to make their appointments.

Jones added that families don't have to wait for the vaccine clinics to vaccinate their 5- to 11-year-olds. They can make appointments with a preferred doctor.

Overall, medical professionals have made the case that they are there to answer any questions a concerned parent, guardian or child may have and not judge.