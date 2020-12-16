Adrian native first nursing home recipient of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Cynthia Mayes, 70, said she wasn't nervous to get the vaccine. She currently stays at ProMedica's ManorCare Health Services in Palm Harbor, Florida

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Adrian native Cynthia Mayes had no nerves on Wednesday, after waking up to learn she would be the first nursing home resident in the United States to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

"They came to my room this morning and I was amazed, but I feel great about getting that first shot. I have no bad, ill effects or anything," she said.

Mayes received her first shot at ProMedica's ManorCare Health Services facility in Palm Harbor, Florida, where she's lived for the past three weeks.

She began wearing her mask back in February, and now taking these COVID-19 precautions has become a part of her everyday life. Although, she does miss going out to catch a movie every once in a while.

"That's my thing. I used to go to the movies by myself. If I wanted to see a movie, I'd just go," she said.

According to Mayes, the process was simple - the same as going to your doctor for the flu shot, voicing strong support for the new vaccine.

"I think anybody who can have the vaccine should get it," she said.

Mayes is scheduled to get her second dose of the vaccine in three weeks.

ProMedica expects to start vaccinations at its Toledo-area skilled nursing centers on Tuesday of next week in conjunction with CVS.

The first shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine option were sent out across the United States on Monday. In Ohio, those first doses were sent to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and Cincinnati's UC Health, with 975 doses each that went to frontline workers.