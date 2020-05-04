CLEVELAND — Former Ohio resident and actor Rob Lowe is showing his support for Ohioians during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine shared a message from Lowe on his Twitter page

"It's time for us to stay in place, get to know our families," Lowe said in the video. While complimenting DeWine on the work he has done during the pandemic, he reiterates the importance of staying home during this crisis.

"You're doing almost as much of a service to your community as the brave men and women first responders by just staying put," explained Lowe.

Lowe, while watching Netflix's Tiger King, is sheltering in place in California.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reports there are now 4,043 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. 119 people have died, while 1,104 more are hospitalized.

On Saturday, Gov. DeWine announced that, for the first time in 27 straight days, he would not be holding a press briefing Sunday.

You can watch a replay of Gov. DeWine's press conference from Saturday, April 4 in the player below:

