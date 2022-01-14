8 at-home COVID-19 tests a month covered by insurance companies starting this weekend

Starting this weekend, people won't have to pay for at-home COVID-19 tests if they have private insurance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting Saturday, no more having to pay for an at-home COVID test, if you have private insurance. Insurance companies will be required to foot the bill for up to 8 tests every month.

Where can I go to buy a test?

Ed Lukco, the head of the Risk Management and Insurance Program at Ohio Dominican University says you need to find out through your insurance company which providers are in-network.

“If you go there, it’s automatically covered, just like your prescription,” Lukco said. “They want the insurance companies to develop the technologies pretty much right away where you go to CVS, the drugstore and say ‘here's my insurance card and they would bill the insurance company,” said Adam Hyers, Hyers and Associates.

What if I buy a test from someplace not in-network?

Experts say your test will be reimbursed up to $12.

“Or the cost of the actual test whichever is less,” said Mike Gatteri, Health Markets Insurance Agency.

Will tests I’ve already purchased be reimbursed?

Insurance experts say no. They say any test purchased before January 15th will not be covered.

Will tests be covered if I don’t have insurance?