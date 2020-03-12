Springfield High School goes virtual for its 6th annual toy drive

Coronavirus is not stopping Springfield students from doing something to make life better for families with children in the hospital during the holidays

HOLLAND, Ohio — Coronavirus has changed the way we live, but it's not stopping Springfield High School students from giving back to their community.

The school's toy drive will move online this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

For the last five years, students have gathered tens of thousands of toys to give to patients at the ProMedica Russel J. Ebeid Children's Hospital.



"I've been able to go to the hospital two times my last four years and I've been able to see the impact it's actually creating and having on these kids," Springfield senior, Taylor Bombick said.

COVID-19 is forcing them to switch gears and go virtual, but school leaders still want to show how important this cause is to the school and its students.

"Our goal every year is just to brighten a child's holiday. Whether it's one or a thousand, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter if we're able to donate five toys to ten thousand as long as we're bringing a smile to a child's life," teacher, McKenna Reitz said.



"I know it's different this year, but I hope that we can do as much good as we did last year and maybe even more," Bombick said.



At the end of the day, it's not so much about the number of toys and donations, school staff said it's about the leadership the students have taken to adapt to the circumstances and still help the community.

"It shows they're ready for the real world, to have our kids doing this during this time shows they're ready to be great citizens," Springfield High School Principal Robb Brown said.

Despite not being able to collect toys for the hospital in-person this year, school leaders said it's actually been easier for people to donate because everything is online.