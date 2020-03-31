FINDLAY, Ohio — While senior citizens are the most at-risk group of people during the coronavirus pandemic, a senior center in Findlay is struggling to keep their clients connected and safe.

50 North usually saw 450 clients a day amongst their senior citizen members.

But with the COVID-19 threat, the senior center has closed, but still provides much-need services.

Along with online services such as hosting live streams, they also deliver groceries to those who can't leave their home, and have partnered with Firehouse Subs and the Cracker Barrel to delivery about 35 mobile meals a day.

"What we do is we wrap everything up and people know about what time we're coming so we ring their doorbell. So, we'll hang their food on their doorknob and then walk away," 50 North Executive Director Carolyn Copus said.

But because their base volunteer group is also composed of senior citizens, they are looking for more helping hands.

Not just to fill the current need, but for even more potential volunteers in the near future, in case the current fill-in volunteer base contract coronavirus themselves.

"We will be calling you, we will be needing you. Right now we're putting our new processes in place, and trying to condense the steps," Copus said.

If you would like to sign up to be one of these backup volunteers for 50 North, you can fill out a registration right on their website.

