36 COVID-19 confirmed cases at Defiance College

“We would like to thank Defiance College for being proactive in their steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, despite all the best efforts, this virus has the capability to spread. We appreciate the quick response Defiance College makes when a case is identified. This quick response is imperative in limiting the spread of COVID-19. Defiance County Health Department is collaborating with Defiance College to investigate cases and work together to limit the spread of the virus on the campus and in our community," a statement from the health department read.