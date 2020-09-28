36 COVID-19 confirmed cases at Defiance College

DEFIANCE, Ohio — The Defiance Health Department confirmed Monday it received a report from Defiance College of a COVID-19 outbreak involving 36 confirmed cases.
The health department is working with school officials to investigate the outbreak.
“We would like to thank Defiance College for being proactive in their steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, despite all the best efforts, this virus has the capability to spread. We appreciate the quick response Defiance College makes when a case is identified. This quick response is imperative in limiting the spread of COVID-19. Defiance County Health Department is collaborating with Defiance College to investigate cases and work together to limit the spread of the virus on the campus and in our community," a statement from the health department read.
