3 Toledo bars cited for violating coronavirus health orders

Vida Cantina, the Polish Ostrich and the Four Horsemen in west Toledo were cited overnight for violating health department's orders.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited six establishments in the state overnight after receiving complaints of blatant violations of orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Three of those establishments are in Toledo.

Vida Cantina was cited after agents visited the bat at 10 p.m. and saw a large number of customers congregating on the outdoor patio while standing in large groups, not socially distant, according to the OIU.

In the outdoor patio bar area there were no marked areas for patrons to order drinks and patrons were observed crowding around patrons seated at the bar as they ordered and paid for drinks, according to OIU agents.

OIU records show the last call for ordering alcohol was made at 10:30 p.m.m but agents still saw staff continuing to sell alcoholic beverages.

The bar will answer for disorderly activity and limitation on hours of sales for on-premises consumption.

The Polish Ostrich was cited after agents visited the bar and saw a large crowd with no social distancing measures in place, according to the OIU.

Agents said patrons were crowded around the bar area and restrooms making it difficult to walk through the areas without direct contact with other patrons.

The establishment was cited with disorderly activity and unsanitary conditions.

The Four Horsemen was cited after agents went to the establishment at 12:17 a.m. and saw staff and three customers in the bar area, where they saw containers of alcoholic beverages, according to the OIU.

OIU agents said they obtained additional evidence after documenting the sales and consumption of alcohol after hours.

The bar was cited for limitation on hours for sales, on-premises consumption and unsanitary conditions.

The other bars were cited for the following violations:

Trotters Pub and Grill, New Lexington, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment and observed approximately 40-50 patrons in the outdoor patio area with multiple groups congregating and intermixing with other social groups. Additional patrons were standing and crowding the at the entrance to and around the bar. There were no physical barriers or social distance between patrons or groups of patrons. Staff members were observed walking around the bar and patio areas not wearing facial coverings. Agents explained and answered questions on what was needed to make the establishment compliant.

Bout Time Tavern, Delaware, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents observed a patron and staff consuming alcoholic beverages when they visited the establishment at 11:19 p.m. Agents were assisted during the visit by the Delaware Police Department.

SHAZAM INC., known as Midway Bar & Grill, Euclid, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment with officers from the Euclid Police Department after receiving multiple complaints. Agents and officers arrived at the establishment at approximately 12:40 a.m. and observed approximately 10-15 patrons, with most consuming alcoholic beverages. The Midway Bar & Grill was previously cited for similar violations on August 7.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.