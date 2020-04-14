ROSSFORD, Ohio — Three Rossford police officers were isolated after being exposed to a person who displayed symptoms of COVID-19 while making an arrest Tuesday morning.

The police department posted about the incident on social media, saying "these officers were performing duties they were sworn to," and plead the public to abide by the current and future orders issued by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

"If you choose not to (abide by the order), you not only endanger yourself and your family, but our families as well," the post read.

