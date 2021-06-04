25-year-old Toledoan battling COVID-19 in hospital is doing much better, family says

Marcus Hartford tested positive for COVID-19 in early April. According to his family, he was healthy and had no pre-existing conditions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 25-year-old Toledoan is doing much better after spending the last three weeks in the hospital fighting for his life from COVID-19.

Marcus Hartford tested positive for COVID-19 in early April. According to his family, he was healthy and had no pre-existing conditions. As time progressed, he kept getting worse and worse.

His recovery in a hospital in Cleveland since early May has been filled with many ups and downs. His doctors even said he had a 50-50 chance of pulling through.

Now, Hartford's alert and can communicate, though not through words, because he still has a trach. He's on a ventilator but it's turned down to 40% from 100%.

"We're able to be by his side and we feel that has made a huge impact on his recovery," said Cohle Nino, Hartford's Aunt. "He hears us there and sees us there everyday cheering him on and that support means a lot."

Hartford's undergoing physical therapy and his rehab may last for months.

"We need to make sure his lungs will work without the machines. If not, we're looking at a lung transplant, so this is a long road ahead of us," Nino said.

A fundraiser where all of the proceeds will go towards helping Hartford will be held on June 17 at Reset Bar on Monroe St. It's connected to Bar 145 where Hartford worked as a chef. There will be a $5 cover fee, as well as raffles.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been set up for Hartford to help him pay for his home and medical bills while he remains in the hospital.

Money raised will also go towards helping his mother stay in Cleveland so she can remain by his bedside.